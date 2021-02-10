A Winter Weather Advisory and Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Williamson County until 6 p.m. on Thursday, as rain and ice is expected to impact much of Middle Tennessee.
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday an Ice Storm Warning will be in effect for 24 hours, with ice accumulations of a quarter inch up to half an inch possible for far northwest Middle Tennessee.
This storm is expected to create hazardous travel conditions as well as the threat of power loss and tree damage.
While the worst of the ice storm is expected to be north of Nashville, Williamson County is still under that advisory and could see ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch up to a quarter inch.
This means that bridges, overpasses and secondary roads may become slick, and isolated power outages and tree damage are possible.
Check with NWS for up-to-date weather forecasts and weather advisories.
