The National Weather Service Nashville is forecasting a dramatic shift in weather on Wednesday night, which could bring a dusting of snow to Williamson County.
NWS forecasts that temperatures will drop sharply on Wednesday afternoon and evening, with rain transitioning to snow by the end of the day.
Snowfall accumulations are expected to be less than 1 inch across Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee, while the Upper Cumberland could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow.
Thursday and Friday are expected to be clear days with lows in the mid 20s and highs in the mid 40s with rain expected for the weekend.
