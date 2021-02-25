More than four inches of rain could fall in Williamson County over the next five days following our two days of well-deserved sunshine that ended last week's winter storms.
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, rain is expected to impact the region beginning on Friday through the first part of next week which could result in flooding throughout Middle Tennessee.
While most areas are expected to receive one to three inches, some areas, including about half of Williamson County could see four or more inches of rain.
Current NWS forecasts show a 70 percent chance of precipitation on Friday with showers mainly before noon followed by more showers and possible thunderstorms of Friday night.
Saturday will also see showers with heavy rain possible on Sunday and a 30 percent chance of rain on both Monday and Tuesday.
NWS reports that exact rainfall amounts will vary across the region, and they encourage citizens to check their website for updated forecasts throughout the weekend.
