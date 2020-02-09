The National Weather Service Nashville is predicting another round of rain throughout the week with three to four inches of rain expected to impact most of Williamson County from Sunday night through Thursday night. The southeastern portion of the county could receive up to six inches of rain.
As of early Monday morning, the NWS issued a Flood Watch for most of Middle Tennessee including all of Williamson County for Monday and Tuesday.
The NWS detailed forecast for the week details showers with possible thunderstorms early Monday morning with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 100% chance of precipitation with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible on Monday, with an extra tenth to a quarter of an inch possible on Monday night.
Tuesday has a 30% chance of showers, mainly before noon, with a 50% chance of showers on Tuesday night.
Showers and thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. on Wednesday with the possibility of thunderstorms followed by showers on Wednesday night.
Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers followed by clear weather on Friday and Saturday.
The added rainfall could impact the already saturated ground that also flooded numerous roads throughout the county last week. Residents can keep up with updates on hazardous weather, road closures and more by following the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook or Twitter.
