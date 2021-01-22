The National Weather Service Nashville is forecasting storms on Sunday night which could bring more than an inch of rain to much of Williamson County.
Sunday will see a 50% chance of showers with a high of 53 degrees and a South wind of 10 to 15 mph with gusts possible as high as 20 mph.
Those showers are likely to become thunderstorms after midnight on Sunday night with a low around 46 degrees.
Monday is also expected to have a 100% chance of rain with wind gusts as high as 25 mph, with the chance of rain dropping to a 20% chance on Monday night.
NWS Nashville has updated forecasts available on their website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.