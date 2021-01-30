The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a wind advisory for much of Middle Tennessee with gusts of up to 40 mph possible for Williamson County.
The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 3 a.m. on Sunday, and according to an NWS forecast, showers are also likely before 2 a.m. with between a quarter and half inch of rain possible.
