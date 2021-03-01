“As we experienced over the last week with extreme winter weather, severe weather can impact our community at any time. It is important that we all be prepared, stay alert and get involved in our communities ahead of these types of events,” says Emergency Management Director Todd Horton said in a WCEMA news release.
The National Weather Service Nashville has a series of educational and training events throughout the week that can be found here.
Each day will have a different event covering everything from a flash flooding to snowfall and tornados.
A highlight of the week will be the statewide tornado drill that NWS will conduct at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday which will also include a statewide test of NOAA weather radios.
This week marks one year since a tornado killed 25 people in Middle Tennessee.
Both agencies recommend that residents keep an emergency preparedness kit with water, non-perishable food as well as other items like a flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, cell phone charger or solar charger, copies of important family documents and extra supplies of medications, especially for those with chronic health conditions.
Some basic severe weather advice offered by the agencies include:
- Never venture into high water, either on foot or in a vehicle.
- If you’re outside and hear thunder, go indoors immediately.
- Go to a basement or an innermost first floor room in your home if you’re told to take shelter during a tornado warning.
- Know the location of and route to your office or building’s tornado shelter if available.
- Emergency plans should include where to meet, and who family members should check in with if you are separated from each other during a severe weather emergency.
WCEMA also offers the free Williamson County Emergency Alert System that residents can sign up for and receive alerts from the county, Spring Hill, Fairview, Thompson's Station, Nolensville, Franklin and Brentwood.
More information about emergency resources in Williamson County can be found here.
