The Williamson Count Emergency Management Agency has issued their latest list of road closures after Thursday’s storms that brought continues flooding across the county.
According to data provided by the National Weather Service Nashville, Williamson County received between one inch and two and half inches of rain on Thursday on top of the already saturated ground from last week’s rain and flooding.
The following roads or intersections are closed due to flooding as of Thursday night:
- Kidd Road at McFarlin Road and Battle Road
- Kidd Road at Whitney Park Drive
- Lewisburg Pike at Carriage Park and Eastern Flank and Carnton
- Trinity at Arno Road
- Natchez St at Carter St
- Carriage Park Drive at Lewisburg Avenue
- Old Natchez Trace at Moran Road and Temple Road
- 3rd Ave North at BiCentennial Canoe Park and 4th Ave North
- Del Rio at Meeting of the Water
Williamson EMA asks drivers to avoid the area and reminds drivers to never try to cross flooded roads or drive around barriers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.