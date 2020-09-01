Tuesday afternoon's storms brought heavy rains and flash flooding that have closed several roads throughout the Williamson County with the National Weather Service Nashville issuing a Flash Flood Warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has listed the following roads as closed due to flooding or other roadway hazards. This list will be updated as needed and can be found here.
Roadway Hazards
- Gosey Hill Road at Long Lane and Arno Road
- Peach Hollow Road at Garrison Road
Flooded Roadway
- Summerlyn Dive at Nolensville Road
- Sanford Road at Nolensville Road
- Old Nashville Road
- Murfreesboro Road
- Williams at Commonwealth Road
- Wilson Pike at North Chapel Road
- Trinity Road at Murfreesboro Road
- Rocky Fork Road at Burberry Glen Boulevard
Emergency personnel ask drivers to use caution in flooded areas and to never attempt to drive through flooded roads.
At approximately 5 p.m. NWS Nashville issued a tornado warning for part of Williamson County including Lieper's Fork, Franklin and Thompson's Station after radar indicated a tornado.
According to NWS meteorologists, no touchdown was reported and a tornado could not be confirmed.
