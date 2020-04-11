The National Weather Service Nashville has forecast severe thunderstorms for Williamson County and all of Middle Tennessee on Easter Sunday evening and into the early morning hours of Monday.
All of Middle Tennessee has been placed at an enhanced risk for severe weather, which could included damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph, large hail, 2-3 inches of rainfall and the possibility of tornadoes across the region.
The majority of the storm system is expected to impact the region from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
For continued updating forecasts visit the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.