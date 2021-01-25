The National Weather Service Nashville issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 p.m. and a tornado watch until later in the evening for Williamson County Monday night, though both were eventually called off.
The severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Maury, Lewis and Hickman counties, while the tornado watch includes Maury, Bedford, Decatur, Giles, Hardin, Franklin, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, McNairy, Moore, Perry, Rutherford and Wayne counties.
