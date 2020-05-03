The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee until 8 p.m.
According to the NWS forecast, the main threats are damaging winds and hail as well as the possibility of isolated flooding throughout Sunday night.
Impact counties include Bedford, Bledsoe, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson De Kalb, Fentress, Franklin, Giles, Grundy, Hamilton, Jackson, Lawrence Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Marshall, Maury, Meigs, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rhea, Robertson, Rutherford, Sequatchie, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson Counties.
