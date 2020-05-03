95149453_2941949155881349_1254143966694080512_n.png
Courtesy of the National Weather Service Nashville

The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee until 8 p.m. 

According to the NWS forecast, the main threats are damaging winds and hail as well as the possibility of isolated flooding throughout Sunday night. 

Screen Shot 2020-05-03 at 4.05.14 PM.png

National Weather Service Radar

Impact counties include Bedford, Bledsoe, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson De Kalb, Fentress, Franklin, Giles, Grundy, Hamilton, Jackson, Lawrence  Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Marshall, Maury, Meigs, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rhea, Robertson, Rutherford, Sequatchie, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson Counties.

