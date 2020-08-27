The National Weather Service Nashville is advising residents about severe weather expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning as remnants of Hurricane Laura continue to impact the region.
According to NWS, Middle Tennessee could experience some flooding, as two to three inches of rain is expected to fall. Winds could reach up to 30 mph.
In addition to the straight-line winds some tornadoes are possible throughout the region.
Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday and has resulted in wide-spread devastation and several deaths.
As previously reported, first responders from Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Brentwood Fire and Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department joined other Middle Tennessee agencies in deploying to Louisiana on Thursday morning.
