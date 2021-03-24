The National Weather Service Nashville is forecasting severe storms on Thursday afternoon for Williamson County and all of West and Middle Tennessee that could bring high winds and the chance of flash flooding, hail or tornados.
According to NWS, the highest threat will be from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday.
"The severe weather threat will be greatest primarily along and West of I-65," NWS Meteorologist Brendan Schaper said in a Facebook Live Q and A on Wednesday afternoon. That video can be viewed in full below.
"There is a potential that these threat levels change as we go into tomorrow morning," Schaper said.
NWS Nashville will also continue to issue weather updates which can be found here.
