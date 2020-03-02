The National Weather Service Nashville and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency are warning residents across the county to be prepared for possible severe weather on Monday afternoon.
While weather models have changed and are not expected to bring as much rain to Middle Tennessee throughout the week, there is a chance of strong wind gusts, large hail and the possibility of weather that could produce a tornado from around 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.
While weather predictions have changed since the weekend when up to 6 inches of rain were expected to impact Middle Tennessee throughout the week, the region is now expected to see 1 to 3 inches of rain through Thursday which could still cause flooding.
Williamson EMA and other first responding agencies continue to remind people to never drive across flooded roads and to see shelter in the case of severe weather.
