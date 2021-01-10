Williamson County could see one-half inch of snow on Monday through Tuesday morning with a mix of rain, and snow also forecast for much of Middle Tennessee.
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, the county is forecast to have a chance of snow before 11 a.m. and rain and snow possible between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. A high of 36 degrees will end in a slight chance of flurries after 5 p.m. with a 30% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday is expected to be partially sunny with a high near 46.
