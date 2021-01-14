The National Weather Service Nashville is forecasting a chance of snow for much of Williamson County on Friday night and into Saturday.
According to NWS, around half an inch of snow could impact areas around and west of the Nashville metropolitan area, including the I-65 corridor, while areas across Eastern Highland Rim and lower elevations of the Cumberland Plateau Region could see between one to two inches of snow.
NWS Nashville said in their forecast that a Winter Weather Advisory may be issued. More information about the NWS Nashville including up-to-date forecasts can be found here.
