Severe weather is possible for Williamson County on Thursday as the National Weather Service Nashville has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of Middle Tennessee.
NWS Nashville has forecast heavy rains that could cause flooding in low lying areas with the possibility of damaging winds and localized large hail, with most of the severe weather expected to impact the Northwest portion of Middle Tennessee.
There is also a low risk for tornadoes on Thursday evening, but NWS Nashville has said that the risk is no where near as severe as the storms that brought widespread devastation to much of the region last week.
Counties under the hazardous weather outlook include Williamson, Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Maury, Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, De Kalb, White, Cumberland, Bedford, Coffee, Warren, Grundy, Van Buren, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles.
