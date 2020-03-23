The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee for Tuesday.
Strong to severe thunderstorms could impact the region beginning late Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday evening.
NWS said that damaging winds are the main concern with afternoon storms possibly bringing damaging winds, large hail and the risk of isolated tornadoes.
The following counties are included in the Hazardous Weather Outlook, per NWS: Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Williamson, Maury, Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, De Kalb, White, Cumberland, Bedford, Coffee, Warren, Grundy, Van Buren, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles.
