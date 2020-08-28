Just hours after deploying to Louisiana to aid in search and rescue and recovery operations after Hurricane Laura made landfall on Thursday, first responders from Middle Tennessee were called back home after their assistance was no longer needed.
As previously reported, Tennessee Task Force 2, which was made up of first responders from across Middle Tennessee, including from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Brentwood Fire and Rescue and Franklin Fire Department, deployed Thursday morning to Louisiana.
According to a social media post by Brentwood Fire Rescue, the deployment was then canceled after damage assessments showed that they were no longer needed.
Those crews turned around in Meridian, Miss., and are now back in Middle Tennessee.
"Thankfully the level of damage didn’t meet predictions, so our assistance is not needed at this time," the post reads.
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to impact Middle Tennessee on Friday and Saturday with high winds and the potential for flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.