The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Tornado Watch for Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee until 4 a.m. on Sunday as severe thunderstorms are expected to bring strong winds with the possibility of hail or a tornado.
The storm is expected to impact the county into the early hours on Sunday, and the NWS forecast lists the majority of Williamson County at an enhanced risk for severe weather while the most Eastern part of the county has been listed at a slight risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.