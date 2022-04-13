Ravenwood's girls basketball team had a banner year this past winter, and Reghan Grimes was an integral part in that process. She also plays volleyball for the Ravenwood Lady Raptors, who made the state tournament this past fall. Did we mention she's a standout track and field athlete, too?
Grimes is one of the most well-rounded athletes in the county, and she's only going to get better as she graduates this May and heads to Tennessee Tech to continue her girls basketball career. The sister of Oklahoma football player and Ravenwood alum Reggie Grimes, the younger Grimes made a name for herself at RHS and will long be known as one of the best overall athletes to play any sport at the school. – Cory Woodroof
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.