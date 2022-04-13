What else is there left to say about Summit football superstar Destin Wade? He's a state champion, a Mr. Football winner, a Kentucky quarterback commit, a really nice fellow to interview and probably, along with his twin and fellow future Wildcat Keaten Wade, the best-ever athlete to play at Summit High School.
Wade did it all during his four years with the Spartans, and he'll be the next Williamson County athlete representing the county in the Southeastern Conference. He'll trade Friday night lights in Spring Hill for Saturday afternoon football in Lexington, and he's earned that right. He's been one of the most exciting ever to play in Williamson, and we can't wait to see what's next. – Cory Woodroof
