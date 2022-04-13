After years and years of gradually outgrowing its facility and campus on Claude Yates Drive in Franklin, the Williamson County Animal Center moved in February to 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court.
Not only has its space increased to 33,000 square feet, but the new center is now much more equipped to interact with the community it serves. Among its features are a 100-seat education/multipurpose hall, an indoor dog training area, a dog/puppy kennel capacity of 86 and a cat/kitten kennel capacity of 100, among others.
“We are so excited to introduce this facility to the public and showcase the many new ways to partner with us,” Director Ondrea Johnson said. — John McBryde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.