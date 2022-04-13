WCAC ribbon cutting

Emily Magid cuts the ribbon on the new Williamson County Animal Center, while looking on are (from left) Lisa Campbell, Judy Hayes, Ondrea Johnson and Rogers Anderson. 

 Photo by John McBryde

After years and years of gradually outgrowing its facility and campus on Claude Yates Drive in Franklin, the Williamson County Animal Center moved in February to 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court.

Not only has its space increased to 33,000 square feet, but the new center is now much more equipped to interact with the community it serves. Among its features are a 100-seat education/multipurpose hall, an indoor dog training area, a dog/puppy kennel capacity of 86 and a cat/kitten kennel capacity of 100, among others.

“We are so excited to introduce this facility to the public and showcase the many new ways to partner with us,” Director Ondrea Johnson said. — John McBryde