The Bearded Baker, (known by his government name of Nate Clingman,) has been professionally baking for years, first in Florida with his company Signature Desserts before moving to Nolensville where he launched The Bearded Baker Nashville.
In 2019 he went viral for his “Happy Vasectomy” cake and soon appeared on Food Network's cooking competition Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart, which he won first place.
Since then, Clingman has been teaming up with another Nolensville favorite, Birdie's Breakfast and Lunch Shop, to provide new sweet treats at Birdie’s such as southern banana pudding.
Now, in addition to taking custom orders, The Bearded Baker’s products can be found throughout Middle Tennessee and Clingman is expecting to open a Nolensville store front in 2023. — Matt Masters
