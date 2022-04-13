Scissors and Scotch notched its second location in Williamson County last year, opening the latest one in late Fall 2021 at the ever-growing McEwen Northside. The first is already operational at Hill Center Brentwood.
Scissors and Scotch is a uniquely high-end, male salon that puts the “bar” in barbershop, offering patrons both. Clientele enjoy a private lounge with drinks at a full-service, retail bar while they await their shaves and haircuts. The Franklin addition shows the business maximizing the Williamson County market as the state’s wealthiest county by purchasing power according to SmartAsset. – Cedric Dent, Jr.
