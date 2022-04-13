Birdie's is the best way to get your day started off right in Williamson County. Nestled in a newish shopping center in the heart of Nolensville, Birdie's has a wide spread of fantastic breakfast favorites, whether your taste buds want something sweet (the pancakes and french toast are to die for) or something more hearty (their biscuits are big, fluffy and dangerous).
Getting a freshly-made breakfast at a reasonable price might not seem like that big of a deal, but Birdie's knows how to get your taste buds going at a time of day where none of your body might feel like going at all. Be sure to get a glass of freshly-squeezed orange juice, too. Birdie's orders. – Cory Woodroof
