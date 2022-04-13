Mill Creek Brewing
By Daniel Meigs

In my Top 3 of local craft beers is Mill Creek’s Lil Darlin — a citrus-infused wheat beer that is refreshing, but not basic.

The brewery’s taproom in Nolensville is also a lovely place to hang out on a nice day — ample outdoor seating and large garage-style open doors allows patrons to flow from outside to inside to grab a beer and back out easily. The outside seating also makes it a prime choice if you have kids. — Amanda Haggard