When Jeramiah and Cole James decided to open a Brothers' Burger Joint location in Nolensville in January 2020, they did it from their hearts.
“We’re from here, grew up in Nolensville,” Jeramiah said. “We wanted to open a restaurant here and be part of the community.” This is a popular restaurant whose burgers and sweet potato fries are a delight.
“Initially, our Jump Back Jack burger was our number one seller. Lately, our fried chicken has been catching up,” Jeramiah said.
Brothers' also has a full bar and uses locally sourced produce and meat whenever possible. The owners are also active in supporting the community, participating in town events and supporting worthy causes. — Len Serafino
