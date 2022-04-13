Shake Shack has come a long way since its humble beginnings launching as a New York City hot dog stand more than a decade ago, and in the summer of 2021, Williamson County residents got their first taste of what has made the fast casual restaurant chain so successful.
Opening their first location in Williamson County in the summer of 2021, Shake Shack’s gourmet burgers, which often feature the sweet, tangy and spicy signature Shack Sauce, have helped the restaurant become one of the fastest growing chains in the country.
While the restaurant’s burger’s are often its largest draw, Shake Shack’s crinkle cut fries, flat-top dogs and shakes have also proven to be a hit with Williamson County residents. And with the restaurant’s convenient location in Franklin on West McEwen Drive, just off of I-65, it’s almost always busy lunch and dinner hours are no surprise. — Alexander Willis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.