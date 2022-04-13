Outlanders Southern Chicken sits in the home of an old McDougal's, but don't compare their fingers to the Nashville staple, not fully, anyway. While the two restaurants share a fowl mission and a kitschy aesthetic, the fingers at Outlanders are a twist on the McDougal's original, and veer on the wilder side of things with a delicious take on a hot chicken tender.
Outlanders fingers are always fresh, and the breading is always a bit more agreeable than McDougal's, particularly when the latter lets the tenders sit in the fryer a bit too long. The hot chicken tender is probably Outlanders' best dish, but don't sleep on the wraps. If you are trying to be a little more honest to the scale, try a wrap to help your conscience just a little. They are a sleeper. – Cory Woodroof
