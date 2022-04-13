You can’t go wrong with almost any sweet you choose at Meridee’s in downtown Franklin. However, if you’ve not tried the chocolate chess pie, you have absolutely made a mistake.
It can only be described as what it might taste like if you put the corner piece of a perfect brownie in the best pie crust you’ve ever had. Top with some whipped cream and add a coffee to the side of your plate, and that, my friends, is what I call dessert. — Amanda Haggard
