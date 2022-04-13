Chess pie
Merridee's Breadbasket

You can’t go wrong with almost any sweet you choose at Meridee’s in downtown Franklin. However, if you’ve not tried the chocolate chess pie, you have absolutely made a mistake.

It can only be described as what it might taste like if you put the corner piece of a perfect brownie in the best pie crust you’ve ever had. Top with some whipped cream and add a coffee to the side of your plate, and that, my friends, is what I call dessert. — Amanda Haggard