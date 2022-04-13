When you think about a parade, Franklin’s parade downtown at Christmas is exactly what runs through most people’s minds. A quaint downtown blocked off and a seemingly unending stream of marching bands, dancers, fake snow and, of course, the big man himself: Santa.
There are plenty of places to grab a coffee or hot cocoa downtown (or a pint if mom and dad need something more stout) before you file in around the square and Main Street to watch the magic. — Amanda Haggard
