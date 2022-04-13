If you’re looking for a classy place to get a drink without the Nashville commute, Nolensville’s Happenchance Social Lounge is the place to go.
From wine and beer to a variety of seasonal cocktails, they’ve got you covered all in a comfortable, local setting.
In addition to drinks, they serve small plates with a variety soups, paninis, charcuterie boards, including a dessert board featuring belgium waffles, whiskey-infused marshmallows, pretzels and berries. — Matt Masters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.