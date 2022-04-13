My love affair with little mobile coffee company started early in the pandemic, thanks to the convenient Fifth Avenue location and non-Starbucks drive-up option. But with great coffee and specialty espresso drinks (the Campfire is my personal fave), plus super-friendly service, this locally owned business has become my morning go-to.
Southerner’s also offers plenty of non-coffee options, including smoothies and “elevation drinks” – a refreshing blend of flavored syrup, cream and spritzer. There’s even a second location in Cool Springs, to keep you caffeinated wherever you’re headed. — Amy Stumpfl
