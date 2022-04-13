Alma McLemore, president of the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County who is involved in so many other nonprofits and community endeavors, was once asked by the Williamson Home Page why it’s important to serve.
“It’s very, very important to serve in the community,” she said. “If you want to make a difference, you need to have a voice and you need to be willing to put that effort in.”
As a lifelong resident of Franklin, McLemore has been making her individual efforts for years. She serves on more boards, commissions and nonprofits than perhaps anyone in Williamson County. And she always does so with a smile. — John McBryde
