FirstBank Amphitheater opened last year between Thompson’s Station and Franklin and has already featured packed shows with acts such as Santana, Greta Van Fleet, the Jonas Brother. Scheduled 2022 performances include Miranda Lambert, Nine Inch Nails, Willie Nelson and Halsey, among others.
The 138-acre outdoor venue can seat up to 7,5000 people and features a 1.5-acre open plaza in the heart of Williamson County right off of the I-24 and I-840 interchange, meaning that you can get the large venue experience without the Nashville commute. — Matt Masters
