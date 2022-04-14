Nashville Dentistry Co 27.jpg
Nick McGinn

Dr. Ashish Patel and his dedicated team at Nashville Dentistry Company will make sure your shiny teeth and you are well taken care of whenever you visit. 

With a forward-thinking approach to dental hygiene and state-of-the-art facilities (including headphones and a television above you to make those dental visits a little more enjoyable), Dr. Patel and Nashville Dentistry Company team will win you over with intensive care and a friendly atmosphere.

As someone who has a sweet tooth and his fair share of, well, scheduled fillings, I've gotten to know the good folks over at Dr. Patel's office over the years. They might remind me as I write this I'm due a cleaning, but unlike most dental reminders, I'll actually look forward to that next session. See you soon, Dr. Patel!  – Cory Woodroof