Dr. Ashish Patel and his dedicated team at Nashville Dentistry Company will make sure your shiny teeth and you are well taken care of whenever you visit.
With a forward-thinking approach to dental hygiene and state-of-the-art facilities (including headphones and a television above you to make those dental visits a little more enjoyable), Dr. Patel and Nashville Dentistry Company team will win you over with intensive care and a friendly atmosphere.
As someone who has a sweet tooth and his fair share of, well, scheduled fillings, I've gotten to know the good folks over at Dr. Patel's office over the years. They might remind me as I write this I'm due a cleaning, but unlike most dental reminders, I'll actually look forward to that next session. See you soon, Dr. Patel! – Cory Woodroof
