Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts might be the best-kept secret for pastry nirvana in Williamson County.
Fairview's beloved donut shop has the doughiest donuts this side of Randy's, with an eclectic assortment of baked, glazed goods that gives every morning that sugar rush it occasionally deserves. While some folks like froufrou, Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts goes straight to the source and delivers the real thing, always fresh, always delicious. If you've got the time to make the trek out to the county's border, you'll be in for a treat.
There's not a better donut in Middle Tennessee than wait waits for you at Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts, and that's a fact, Jack. – Cory Woodroof
