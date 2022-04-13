Trader Joe's coming to Williamson County was the fruition of years and years of social media rumors and wishful thinking. Well, those days of constantly checking your neighborhood Facebook group have finally paid off, with a TJ's finally making its county home in Cool Springs. What a launch it was.
For Williamson County residents, it means no longer having to drive into Davidson to get those TJ exclusives. It's a great location for a grocery, and of course, Trader Joe's has always made grocery shopping that much more enjoyable. Just go easy on the Maple Leaf cookies, everyone. We know how addicting they are. – Cory Woodroof
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.