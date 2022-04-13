Trace Femcare is one of the promising startups in the Franklin Innovation Center’s inaugural class, and their product line comes with an audacious goal: to revolutionize feminine hygiene retail forever. Branded as the world’s first hemp fiber tampon producer, Trace plans to roll out a whole line of hemp-based feminine products.
Founded by serial entrepreneur Claire Crunk and Dr. Megan Galaske, they source high-quality hemp fiber from North Carolina and blend their expertise in hemp and women’s heath to yield a regenerative product whose cultivation also bears ecological benefits. – Cedric Dent, Jr.
