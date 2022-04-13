Trace Femcare Art

Claire Crunk (left) and Megan Galaske (right)

 Graham Yelton

Trace Femcare is one of the promising startups in the Franklin Innovation Center’s inaugural class, and their product line comes with an audacious goal: to revolutionize feminine hygiene retail forever. Branded as the world’s first hemp fiber tampon producer, Trace plans to roll out a whole line of hemp-based feminine products.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Claire Crunk and Dr. Megan Galaske, they source high-quality hemp fiber from North Carolina and blend their expertise in hemp and women’s heath to yield a regenerative product whose cultivation also bears ecological benefits. – Cedric Dent, Jr. 