The Franklin Theatre doesn't get cute with its Christmas movie programming. It programs the classics and invites the community in for a yuletide night at the cinema.
If you're tired of watching favorites like Elf, A Christmas Story, The Grinch, It's a Wonderful Life and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at home on your scratchy DVD or on basic cable with the barrage of commercials, you've got to either go in on a streaming channel or, better yet, hop on over to downtown Franklin and plan the most festive night out at the movies you can find in Williamson County. The schedule rotates each year, but don't worry. The theater will always play the seasonal hits. – Cory Woodroof
