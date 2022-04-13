After the long COVID shutdown, it was exciting to see Studio Tenn raise the curtain on such a fun holiday treat. Its beautiful staging of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play offered a really fresh take on a classic story.
Artistic director Patrick Cassidy (in his long-awaited directorial debut for the company) put together a stellar cast and design team, including some impressive company debuts. And by setting the production right here in Franklin, Cassidy gave audiences a sense of pride and ownership, along with plenty of homespun nostalgia. — Amy Stumpfl
