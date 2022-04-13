Even amid the advent of Gutter Gloves and California Closets, the move from marketing vice president to business owner on the part of Daniel B. Grossman takes the cake in the home improvement space.
Gotcha Covered-Cool Springs — a Franklin-based vendor and installer of blinds, shades and drapery — has excelled with organic promotion from word of mouth.
Among many, Grossman is viewed as the captain who came in and steered the Nashville Symphony away from bankruptcy in recent years, but since leaving that position, he has earned only glowing reviews from Greater Nashville residents about his new business. – Cedric Dent, Jr.
