While ice cream offerings in Williamson County are more than plentiful, perhaps no such place ranks as high in quality, cost and convenience as Andy’s Frozen Custard in Spring Hill.
With dozens of offerings including concretes, jackhammers, sundaes, banana splits and malts of all different varieties, plus some limited seasonal offerings like the Pumpkin Pie Concrete, most ice cream enthusiasts could go a lifetime without trying every offering.
Beyond its ice cream, however, Andy’s is perhaps best-known for its convenience. With a drive-thru that, while fast-moving, often sees cars wrapped around the building, the full-service patio has become a staple for family and youth to congregate. — Alexander Willis
