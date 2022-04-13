Now in his third full year as director of the Williamson County Schools’ Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC), Jeremy Qualls keeps finding ways to help his students become entrepreneurs and innovators.
The program, which launched in August 2019 at the former Columbia State Community College building adjacent to Franklin High School, has an enrollment of 180 students for the 2021-22 school year.
Its mission is to give high school students hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and innovation by starting a business, launching a product, or offering a service. Key to the center’s success is the 50 mentors who give their time to help students hone their skills. — John McBryde
