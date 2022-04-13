My home office has no conference room. There’s no water cooler to stand around and talk sports, politics or weather. My work space is a converted dining room. In other words, my office is no place to do business, which for me is interviewing.
That’s where The Coffee House at Second and Bridge in Franklin serves as an ideal setting. Invariably, when I’m recommending a place to meet for an interview, it’s the Coffee House by default. There are plenty of options for seating, including outside when the weather is nice. And the coffee is excellent, as are the crepes and other delicacies. — John McBryde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.