The best jeweler is the one who does the work for you, at least if you're a jewelry novice like myself. When I was shopping for wedding bands, I knew I needed something, but I wasn't at all sure what that something would look like.
The kind folks at Brentwood Jewelry took me in and paired me with a beautiful gold band that, of course, I see every time I look at my left hand. My wife's ring, as it should be, is a beautiful one, and they were kind enough to band it together with her engagement ring to make one heck of a piece of bling for her wedding finger.
If you have any jewelry needs, or just need a repair or a quick cleaning, Brentwood Jewelry is your best stop in the county. – Cory Woodroof
