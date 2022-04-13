Located in Brentwood on Nolensville Road, there’s a reason Korea BBQ & Sushi has amassed a large base of regular customers. While the restaurant offers nearly all of the Korean staples like marinated pork, fried squid and more, the way the food is prepared — along with the quality of ingredients — is what really sets it apart.
At Korea BBQ & Sushi, many booths come with their own large grill positioned in the center of the table, with servers delivering fresh, uncooked ingredients for patrons to place on the grill themselves. With a large enough group, plenty of pork and beef, and perhaps a few Korean-style beers, Korea BBQ & Sushi is an easy pick for a fun night out with friends or family. — Alexander Willis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.