Korea BBQ
NFocus

Located in Brentwood on Nolensville Road, there’s a reason Korea BBQ & Sushi has amassed a large base of regular customers. While the restaurant offers nearly all of the Korean staples like marinated pork, fried squid and more, the way the food is prepared  along with the quality of ingredients  is what really sets it apart.

At Korea BBQ & Sushi, many booths come with their own large grill positioned in the center of the table, with servers delivering fresh, uncooked ingredients for patrons to place on the grill themselves. With a large enough group, plenty of pork and beef, and perhaps a few Korean-style beers, Korea BBQ & Sushi is an easy pick for a fun night out with friends or family. — Alexander Willis