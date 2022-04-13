With the return of Showtime’s Dexter in November 2021 taking over TV and the internet, much of the buzz centered around the cult-classic show’s breakout star, and Franklin native, Jack Alcott. He portrayed Harrison Morgan, the son of serial killer Dexter Morgan, on the revival.
Alcott also appeared in The Good Lord Bird and The Blacklist. He told Esquire earlier this year that he is interested in acting in a feature film or in musical theater, and with his talents, the world may soon be seeing much more of Franklin’s Alcott. — Matt Masters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.